Watch the premiere of OMD’s ‘Veruschka’ video tonight at 7pm UK time / 8pm CET
OMD is set to debut the music video for “Veruschka,” a sneak peek from their upcoming album “Bauhaus Staircase,” tonight at 7pm UK time / 8pm CET on YouTube. Andy McCluskey will be live online, providing commentary during the video premiere and interacting with fans.
The band’s forthcoming studio album, “Bauhaus Staircase,” is slated for release on October 27th, available in CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats. In a recent interview, McCluskey hinted that this could potentially be OMD’s final studio album, although that remains to be confirmed.
OMD has also previously released a music video for “Slow Train,” which you can watch below.
