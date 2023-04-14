Washington, DC-based industrial/rock band, 51 Peg has just announced the release of their new full-length album, “A\Version”.

“A\Version”‘s themes center on the relationships we have with ourselves and others, and how they can fracture despite our best intentions.

“Some of the lyrical content is the most personal that I have ever written”, says singer Jeff Sargent. “We’ve all dealt with the heartbreak and confusion of losing connection with people we’ve loved. Moreover, society itself has become literally (during the pandemic) and figuratively distanced from each other. Different “versions” of reality exist for everyone which has made it difficult to connect despite technology having been designed for us to communicate more effectively.”

Named after the extrasolar planet 51 Pegasi, 51 Peg emerged on the music scene in the late 1990s and are known for blending elements of industrial, electronic, and alternative rock. Their sound has often been compared to bands like Stabbing Westward, Gravity Kills, and Orgy. The band’s original lineup consisted of Jeff Sargent on vocals, Carlo Pizarro on guitar, Brian Fasani on drums, and Pat Dalhover on bass. Over the years, the members have evolved, and some of the original members have been replaced.

51 Peg released their debut album, “Strange Appointments”, in 2000 followed by “Esc Ctrl” (2004). On April 21, 2009, 51 Peg announced via their MySpace page that they had disbanded as a group after having been together for ten years. On January twentieth 2016 the band reunited for a show in Baltimore, and started to work together again to record new music. The result was “A\Void” (2018) which is now being followed by “A\Version”.

“A\Version” is available on CD, digital & all streaming formats.