VUZ Records presents Symphonic Noise Cult’s first dark pop single from the debut album ‘Behind the Curtain’

Duisburg-based label VUZ Records and the dark pop act Symphonic Noise Cult present “My Figment”, the first single from Symphonic Noise Cult’s debut album “Behind the Curtain”. The group comprises Winus Rillinger, Scott Mick, and Ulrich A. Beutgen.

Winus Rillinger, the primary instrumentalist and producer, is a well-known figure in Germany’s dark wave scene. His credits include being a member or producing acts such as The Eternal Afflict, Sara Noxx, Inside (TEA & Psyche), Form Follows Function, Stücker & Benecke, and Neue Jugend. Scott Mick, lead vocalist and songwriter, was already active in the USA with his band Panic Or Pain when he visited Germany with his project Theatre Of Shock Therapy. After permanently relocating to Germany, he co-founded Symphonic Noise Cult and Dark State. Ulrich A. Beutgen, a pianist and soundtrack composer (Industrie-Ikonen), completes the band and adds an additional layer to Symphonic Noise Cult’s music.

The band describes “My Figment” as a story of deception and disappointment, highlighting the bewilderment caused by new technology and providing a subtle look at the dangers of fakes and A.I. in the media. “Look twice and trust nobody,” they advise.

In addition to the album version and an extended mix, the single features remixes by Julien Ash (Nouvelles Lectures Cosmopolites), Morgan King (Lene Lovich Band, Inception In Black), and Eihwar, as well as the non-album track “The Beast Inside”.

“My Figment” is available for download, followed in May by the second digital single “Into The Light” and the album (CD) “Behind the Curtain” in the summer.

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/my-figment">My Figment by Symphonic Noise Cult</a>