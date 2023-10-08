Voith – Abstrakte Emotionen (Album – Voith)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Lars Voith has been active under the Voith moniker since 1997. He released several works and became a true, prolific, artist. “Abstrakte Emotionen” is the Swedish artist’s newest album featuring ten songs. The opus was released right before summer.

Content: “Abstrakte Emotionen” remains in the line of previous Voith releases. There’s an explicit Electro-Pop sound now and then reinforced by EBM elements but also dealing with a Cinematic feeling. The vocals aren’t the main priority to the work of Voith but have been produced in diversified ways; from robotic to spoken-like.

+ + + : Electro-Pop music remains the main source of inspiration which has been intermixed with different other influences. This way Voith created an open-minded work mixing harder elements together with dreamy passages. I still like the retro-touch of the work which is mainly coming through in the string parts.

– – – : The work is one of the best productions I’ve heard from the artist but is still missing ‘that’ song bringing Voith in the spotlights.

Conclusion: Electro-Cinematic-Pop and EBM infused music.

Best songs: “Der Fotograf”, “Voices In The Head”, “Electrowave”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/voithmusicofficial