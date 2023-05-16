Vogon Poetry – The Guide (Album – Vogon Poetry)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Driven by Roger Tell Vogon Poetry unleashed their fifth full length album to date. The CD format features nine songs featuring two collaborative cuts together with Social Ambitions, while there are two more tracks (remixes) featured on the digital version.

Content: The Swedish project didn’t change its global approach and influences. This is pure Electro-Pop music in the purest tradition. The songs are catchy and driven by good melody lines. It often reminds me of the magic of Erasure; kind of ‘happy pop-music’. Most of the songs have been sung in English but you’ll also notice a few tracks sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : I can easily say this is the best album to date by Vogon Poetry. Especially the most ‘danceable’ cuts are well-crafted and masterly produced songs; great sound treatments and poppy tunes with Roger Tell’s vocals on top. “Atomic Skies” and “Visitors” both are great pieces of catchy Electro-Pop. “Gargle Blaster” is another attention grabber for its explicit ‘happy’ mood.

– – – : I regret the album only features nine songs including an intro.

Conclusion: Great Synth-Pop music in the truest sense of the meaning.

Best songs: “Atomic Skies”, “Visitors”, “Gargle Blaster”, “The Forbidden Land”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.vogonpoetry.band / www.facebook.com/vogonpoetrymusic