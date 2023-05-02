VNV Nation has a new album out, ‘Electric Sun’, 5 years after previous studio album ‘Noire’

(Photo by Arne Beschorner) VNV Nation returns with the all new album “Electric Sun” on Metropolis Records for the American market. “Electric Sun” is out in a very limited edition 2 LP clear vinyl edition along with a 16 page booklet digipak compact disc as well as through all digital and streaming platforms.

For Ronan Harris it’s his first new material under the VNV Nation flag since 2018’s “Noire”.

VNV Nation’s own label also releases a deluxe limited boxset limited to 1500 copies with exclusive artwork, a double vinyl album, the cd album, a 12″ with two extended versions, a deluxe 44 page hardcover book with illustrations by the band’s long-term partners Rodolfo Reyes and Michal Karcz and a few other extras.

You can see VNV Nation live at work at the following tour dates.