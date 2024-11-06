Vision Video launch video for ‘Let Go of Time’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Athens, GA post-punk outfit Vision Video has launched the video for “Let Go of Time”, showcasing their “Modern Horror” album. The album was produced by Ben Allen (Erasure, Animal Collective, Washed Out, Deerhunter) and mastered at Abbey Road Studios by Frank Arkwright (The Smiths, New Order, Joy Division, Primal Scream, Blur, Mogwai).

Gannon shares, “I wrote ‘Let Go of Time’ not long after I was diagnosed with PTSD. I was watching my favorite vampire film (Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’) and I found myself feeling a lot of parallels to how the character Adam felt about the world – having to endure for so long, but always feeling less and less purpose because of this diminishing luster of things. I think that film, and ultimately this song is about finding purpose, joy and love when it is most difficult to find those things in life.”

Vision Video was formed in 2020 by Dusty Gannon (aka Goth Dad) and Emily Fredock. You can order the full album below.

<a href="https://visionvideo.bandcamp.com/album/modern-horror">Modern Horror by Vision Video</a>

