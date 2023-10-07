Viola Travels – Bloodline (EP – Novoton)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Viola Travels is the sonic alter-ego of Swedish female artist Camilla Karlsson (It’s For Us). The first EP “Bloodline” features four songs about ‘the difficulties in life while still being amazed by its beauty.’ “Bloodline” was preceded by two singles which are still featured in this work.

Content: “Bloodline” reveals a very accessible production which is moving somewhere in between the darker side of Electro/Indie-Pop and Shoegaze. The darker atmosphere is accentuated by the bass.

+ + + : I like the heavenly vocals of Camilla Karlsson which are totally matching with the mood of this music. There’s something to say about each song but especially “Blue-Eyed Boy” is a great piece of music carried by an outburst chorus. The other attention grabber is “LA Baby”. I think this work might please lovers of Ladytron.

– – – : “Bloodline” isn’t maybe hiding an absolute hit although we get 4 cool songs instead. I really hope to hear more stuff from this artist.

Conclusion: Viola Travels is a talented solo-project filled with sensibility and refinement.

Best songs: “Blue-Eyed Boy”, “LA Baby”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091253076424

Label: www.novoton.se / www.facebook.com/Novoton