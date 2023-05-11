Video premiere ‘Temporary Bodies’ by Object As Subject (aka Paris Hurley)
Object As Subject is premiering the video for “Temporary Bodies” on Side-Line. The track is taken from the new album “Heretic” which will be out on May 12th.
Object As Subject is the creative project of Paris Hurley, a classically trained violinist and songwriter. Hurley’s music is enriched by the contributions of Jherek Bischoff (from Dresden Dolls) on the synthesiser and Emily Hope Price on the cello. The resultant album is likely to be a hit with fans of The Living Jarboe, Lingua Ignota, Emma Ruth Rundle and others.
Between 2008 and 2016, Hurley played violin in the gypsy-punk band Kultur Shock, as well as performing with notable musicians like David Byrne, Amanda Palmer, and Angel Olsen, among others.
You can watch the “Temporary Bodies” video here:
