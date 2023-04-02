Veteran industrial musician Dave Buracker announces pre-orders for upcoming Madura project album ‘Pretty Cages’

Last month, we shared news about Madura’s latest single, “Die As One”, which is released under the fine Oklahoma City-based Re:Mission Entertainment label. The single is the first track from Madura’s upcoming Spring 2023 full-length album “Pretty Cages,” set to be released on April 18th.

Re:Mission Entertainment has now initiated pre-orders for the new album on its Bandcamp page, and you can also pre-save the album on Spotify.

“Pretty Cages” marks Madura’s debut full-length album with Re:Mission Entertainment, combining industrial and EBM elements with darkwave-infused, vocal-driven compositions. The album alternates between Madura’s signature fragmented dark synth sound and tracks that verge on dark pop ballads. “Pretty Cages” was mastered by Adam Stilson, known for his collaborations with Pixel Grip, Hide, Patriarchy, Ritual Howls, and others.

Madura is the alias of Washington D.C.-based dark electronic musician Dave Buracker, who has created music under various names for over two decades. In recent years, Madura has been fusing genres such as EBM, industrial, techno, and darkwave with new beat and breaks. Madura gained traction in the mid-2000s by producing popular tribal fusion electronic music enjoyed by dancers and artists worldwide. Buracker’s work has been featured on numerous label compilations, including those from Alfa Matrix to Universal Music Group, and alongside artists like Miss Kitten, the Horrorist, Wumpscut, Jean-Luc De Meyer, Amon Tobin, Venetian Snares, and Muslimgauze. He also remixed tracks for Dean Garcia, HEALTH, Violent Vickie, and others.

In addition to download and streaming options, the album will also be available on CD.

You can already check out several tracks below.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/pretty-cages">Pretty Cages by Maduro</a>