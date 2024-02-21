VeiiLA – Sentimental Craving For Beauty (Album – Projekt)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Pop, Trip-Pop, Cinematic-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: VeiiLA is a Russianduo driven by Vif Nüte and Bes Eirid. They’re living in exile since the war in Ukraine. This is the band’s second full length which was written -because of the tragic events, over a wider lapse of time, and is featuring thirteen songs.

Content: I never heard of this duo before and discovered a down-tempo driven composition with sweet, female, vocals on top. The music has a strong evasive feeling mixing different influences together; definitely Ambient-Pop like but still a bit of Trip-Pop and very few Cinematic passages. There’s a strong atmospheric side emerging at the last part of the work featuring a few more danceable pieces.

+ + + : This album took me by surprise for its deeply artistic and accomplished production. It’s a mature and professional work -which regarding to the context both members have gone through is absolutely amazing. This is an album full of beautiful, emotive, songs featuring refined arrangements and subtle elements. The vocals sometimes remind me of the grace of Lana Del Rey. The slow rhythm injects a sensual touch on top of this artistic beauty. I personally prefer the last part of the album which is a bit more into danceable passages but there’re great, outstanding, pieces right at the beginning as well. No doubt about it this album belongs to the best productions from 2023.

– – – : I sometimes regret there aren’t more danceable vibes running through but you don’t hear me to complain at one single moment.

Conclusion: Simply a beautiful, emotive and artistic work; respect guys!

Best songs: “Push The Pedal – Album Version”, “I Had A Dream”, “Ocean’s Breath”, “Common Decency”, “Can’t Forgive Myself”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: https://veiila.com

Label: www.projekt.com / www.facebook.com/ProjektRecords