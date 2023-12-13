Utolsó Hullám Release First Gothic Rock Video Clip

Utolsó Hullám launch first gothic rock video clip: ‘Ez a reggel sem az enyém’
The Hungarian gothic rock band Utolsó Hullám has released their first video clip for the song “Ez a reggel sem az enyém”. “Ez a reggel sem az enyém” can loosely be translated as “This morning hasn’t worked out either” referring to Lionel Richie’s classic “I’m not easy on this morning either”.
The song is about how waking up in the morning is difficult when you miss your long gone lover.
Utolsó Hullám was founded in 2019 and released their debut album “Szárnytalan Angyal” (Wingless Angel) in March 2023. Utolsó Hullám are Árpád (Motyó) Jakab, Tamás Némedi, Csongor Szegi and Richárd Buda.
Below is the video for “Ez a reggel sem az enyém”.
