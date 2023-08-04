US darkwave musician Lore returns with new EP (and video): ‘Take Me Down Tonight’

Out now is the all new EP (and video) by the Phoenix, Arizona-based darkwave : dark electronic musician Lore. The video is for the title track “Take Me Down Tonight” and is inspired by and a tribute to dancers at gothic nightclubs.

The EP was written, composed, produced and performed by Lore with co-production by Chris Egert who also mixed and mastered the whole at Heretic Sound. The EP features the title track plus a club mix, instrumental mix and an instrumental version of the club mix.

For Lore it’s her first new material since 2021’s “Deadly Sessions (Live)” 3-track single.

You can check out the EP on all platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://lore3.bandcamp.com/album/take-me-down-tonight">TAKE ME DOWN TONIGHT by LORE</a>