US-based dark EBM project Visceral Anatomy (side-project of Wingtips) makes a comeback with their second release, the 4-track EP ‘Vol. II’

Visceral Anatomy is the dark EBM offshoot of Hannah Avalon and Vincent Segretario, who are more widely known as the Chicago/Illinois-based gothic wave duo, Wingtips.

Set to be released on 12th May via the Young and Cold label, is the brand new 4-track EP from Visceral Anatomy, “Vol. II”. The EP will be available as an extremely limited edition of just 111 physical CD copies.

Following their first vinyl release in 2020 through the Spanish label Oràculo, this 4-track EP signals a fresh beginning for the project and represents a second birth for Visceral Anatomy. The project reveals a more aggressive, EBM/industrial-edge sound from the two American musicians.

A limited vinyl edition for this release will also be made available later.

Have a listen to “La Psychic”.