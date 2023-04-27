US based aggrotech act Diverje has launched and Indiegogo campaign for their new album ‘Survivalist’ and 2 follow-up releases

The US based industrial aggrotech act Diverje will release their 13th album, “Survivalist”, which follows their previous works “The Next World” and “Purge the World Before”.

The new album contains 11 new tracks that explore survival in a world torn apart by wars between humans. As a result the band members, Tommy T. Rapisardi, Alexander Borsov, and Jim Wikked, have created a collection of songs with heavy synthetics, intense beats, and distorted vocals that reflect the current state of the world with its wars, violence, and conflicts.

The album includes guest appearances by Psyhound and Alex McNeill.

There are also remixes in the works for the “Blood for Blood Remixes” album, which will be released alongside “Survivalist”. Additionally, Diverje will release the 4th volume of their “Remix Wars” series, where they remix songs from their favorite bands and allies in the underground music scene.

These 3 albums are all available for pre-order as a 3CD set via Indiegogo with each album having its own cover and standalone CD. This approach ensures that the CDs are less likely to fall apart sonically. The artwork for the album was designed by Noah Zark and Craig Saunders.

Diverje was formed by Tommy T. in 1996, he was later joined by Vincent Pujol in 2003 and Josh Wood in 2005. Adam C. Lane joined in December 2008. Tommy T. and James Wickham (aka Jim Wikked) have been the prominent duo since 2013. Alexander Borsov joined for the “Purge The World Before” album in 2021

You can check a lot of previews on their Indiegogo page. Below is a good preview.