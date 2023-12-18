Unborn Ghost – Airs of Contempt and Derision (album – Discriminate Audio)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave, Psychedelic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: This is the official debut-album of American formation Unborn Ghost.

Content: The work features 13 songs driven by a mix of Gothic, Dark-Wave and Psychedelic passages. The main atmosphere hanging over the songs -which can be reinforced by organ sound treatments, are pretty Halloween-like. You’ll also notice elements of Metal, Doom and even Rockabilly running through a few cuts.

+ + + : I especially like the ghost-/haunting ambiance emerging at the surface. A few instrumental parts are more explicit in these influences and remind me of horror movies and Halloween evening. I also noticed solid guitar play injecting power to the work.

– – – : There’re a few very short tracks featured which don’t bring any bonus to the work. I’m also wondering about “Richard Cory” which is a Rockabilly driven song which sounds a bit lost in the tracklist.

Conclusion: This album sounds like a debut and can’t totally convince me.

Best songs: “Histrionic Personality Disorder”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.unbornghost.com / www.facebook.com/unborn.ghost

Label: www.discriminateaudio.com / www.facebook.com/discriminate.audio