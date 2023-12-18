Unborn Ghost – Airs Of Contempt And Derision (Album – Discriminate Audio)
Genre/Influences: Gothic, Dark-Wave, Psychedelic.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.
Background/Info: This is the official debut-album of American formation Unborn Ghost.
Content: The work features 13 songs driven by a mix of Gothic, Dark-Wave and Psychedelic passages. The main atmosphere hanging over the songs -which can be reinforced by organ sound treatments, are pretty Halloween-like. You’ll also notice elements of Metal, Doom and even Rockabilly running through a few cuts.
+ + + : I especially like the ghost-/haunting ambiance emerging at the surface. A few instrumental parts are more explicit in these influences and remind me of horror movies and Halloween evening. I also noticed solid guitar play injecting power to the work.
– – – : There’re a few very short tracks featured which don’t bring any bonus to the work. I’m also wondering about “Richard Cory” which is a Rockabilly driven song which sounds a bit lost in the tracklist.
Conclusion: This album sounds like a debut and can’t totally convince me.
Best songs: “Histrionic Personality Disorder”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.unbornghost.com / www.facebook.com/unborn.ghost
Label: www.discriminateaudio.com / www.facebook.com/discriminate.audio
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.