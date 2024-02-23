Ultra Sunn returns with ‘US’ debut album in April
After a number of EPs and the mini-album “Kill your Idols”, the Belgian electro act Ultra Sunn presents its official full length debut album, “US”.
The band says this about their debut album: “The album is called ‘US’, like the initials of Ultra Sunn. In addition to being a reference to two bands that we love, VU (Velvet Underground) and AM (Arctic Monkeys), it reflects the more personal texts in this album – the bond between us (Gaelle and Sam) being stronger than ever, a new musician joining us on tour, and the bond that we have created with our audience / how the concerts are carried and experienced all together with strength and love. It’s our album, it’s yours, it’s about US.”
Based in Brussels, Belgium Ultra Sunn was formed in late 2019 by frontman Sam Huge and keyboardist/producer Gaelle Souflet. In 2023, they were joined on stage by keyboardist and percussionist Alexis Andrigo.
Check out the Video for “Shake your Demons” below.
Ultra Sunn 2024 tour dates
- 03.09.24 – BETHUNE (F) La Poche
- 03.29.24 – LONDON (UK) Moth Club
- 03.30.24 – BRIGHTON (UK) Alphabet
- 03.31.24 – SHEFFIELD (UK) Resistanz Festival
- 04.21.24 – MALTA (MT) Dark Malta Festival
- 04.25.24 – DENVER (CO) The Oriental Theater
- 04.26.24 – LOS ANGELES (CA) Catch One
- 04.27.24 – LAS VEGAS (NV) Sick New World Festival
- 05.02.24 – PHOENIX (AZ) Rebel Lounge
- 05.03.24 – SAN DIEGO (CA) The Kensington Club
- 05.04.24 – RIVERSIDE (CA) The Hideaway Cafe
- 05.07.24 – SAN FRANCISCO (CA) DNA Lounge
- 05.08.24 – SACRAMENTO (CA) Harlows
- 05.10.24 – PORTLAND (OR) Coffin Club
- 05.11.24 – SEATTLE (WA) Substation
- 05.12.24 – VANCOUVER (BC) Verboden Festival
- 05.30.24 – PARIS (F) Le Petit Bain
- 06.01.24 – BRUSSELS (B) Botanique Orangerie
- 06.06.24 – BERLIN (D)
- 06.07.24 – KRAKOW (PL) Klub Re
- 06.08.24 – WARSAW (PL) Hydrozagadka
- 06.09.24 – WROCLAW (PL) Liverpool
- 06.28.24 – KÖLN (D) Amphi Festival
- 08.08.24 – LOKEREN (B) Fonnefeesten
- 09.21.24 – LAUSANNE (CH) Les Docks
