BlazerJacket releases ‘Dark Side’: new single from Ukrainian industrial/cyberpunk act
The Ukrainian industrial / cyberpunk act BlazerJacket is back with a new single titled “Dark Side”.
The duo has also unveiled a music video dedicated to the Star Wars universe, featuring visuals and footage of Darth Vader to complement the release. This immersive video has to provide a cinematic backdrop that complements the dark, futuristic tones of the track.
The single “Dark Side” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed right below.
BlazerJacket was created in Ukraine by Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KAЇND) and Hybri.Mod. Their love for cyberpunk, retrowave, sci-fi, and action films of the 80′s and 90′s inspires them to create a new sci-fi universe and conceptual music releases.
Below is the single on Bandcamp.
