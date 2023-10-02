BlazerJacket releases ‘Dark Side’: new single from Ukrainian industrial/cyberpunk act

bernard October 2, 2023 0
Ukrainian industrial / cyberpunk act BlazerJacket back with new single: 'Dark Side'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Ukrainian industrial / cyberpunk act BlazerJacket is back with a new single titled “Dark Side”.

The duo has also unveiled a music video dedicated to the Star Wars universe, featuring visuals and footage of Darth Vader to complement the release. This immersive video has to provide a cinematic backdrop that complements the dark, futuristic tones of the track.

The single “Dark Side” is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed right below.

BlazerJacket offers cyberdance tribute to Watch Dogs:'DedSec'
Related newsBlazerJacket offers cyberdance tribute to Watch Dogs: 'DedSec'

BlazerJacket was created in Ukraine by Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KAЇND) and Hybri.Mod. Their love for cyberpunk, retrowave, sci-fi, and action films of the 80′s and 90′s inspires them to create a new sci-fi universe and conceptual music releases.

Below is the single on Bandcamp.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Depeche Mode is in the process of creating a documentary, featuring footage from their concerts in Mexico

Depeche Mode films Mexico concerts for new ‘Untitled’ documentary release

bernard October 3, 2023 0
Swedish oldschool EBM/synth punk act Container 90 back with all new album: 'Grand PrixXx'

Swedish EBM/synth punk band Container 90 drops new album ‘Grand PrixXx’

bernard October 2, 2023 0
New Gunship album 'Unicorn' available in no less than 5 formats

Gunship’s ‘Unicorn’ album now available: Choose from 5 different formats

bernard October 2, 2023 0

You may have missed

Depeche Mode is in the process of creating a documentary, featuring footage from their concerts in Mexico

Depeche Mode films Mexico concerts for new ‘Untitled’ documentary release

bernard October 3, 2023 0
Ukrainian industrial / cyberpunk act BlazerJacket back with new single: 'Dark Side'

BlazerJacket releases ‘Dark Side’: new single from Ukrainian industrial/cyberpunk act

bernard October 2, 2023 0
Swedish oldschool EBM/synth punk act Container 90 back with all new album: 'Grand PrixXx'

Swedish EBM/synth punk band Container 90 drops new album ‘Grand PrixXx’

bernard October 2, 2023 0
New Gunship album 'Unicorn' available in no less than 5 formats

Gunship’s ‘Unicorn’ album now available: Choose from 5 different formats

bernard October 2, 2023 0
Finnish/German female fronted futurepop duo Platronic is back with new single

Finnish/German female fronted futurepop duo Platronic is back with new single

bernard October 2, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights