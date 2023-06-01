Ukrainian cyberpunk outfit BlazerJacket launches their latest single, ‘Nuclear Dust’
The new single by BlazerJacket is now available, showcasing their unique brand of Ukrainian cyberpunk. Titled “Nuclear Dust,” the track incorporates a distinctive vocal sample from a renowned Russian television presenter and propagandist, whose voice resonates through the post-apocalyptic television landscape. Lines like “Russia… the only country in the world… turning into nuclear ashes…” add a contemporary storytelling element to the song.
You can obtain the track on Bandcamp and other platforms.
BlazerJacket was formed in Ukraine by Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KAЇND) and Hybri.Mod. Their passion for cyberpunk, retrowave, and the sci-fi and action films of the 80s and 90s served as inspiration to create an entirely new sci-fi universe and conceptual music releases.
The band was among several Ukrainian acts featured on our two Ukrainian download compilations, “Electronic Resistance” and “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction.”
