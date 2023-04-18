Ukrainian cyberpunk band BlazerJacket confronts Russian aggression through their latest mini-album ‘Terrorstate’ and charity fund

BlazerJacket, a Ukrainian cyberpunk band, has recently launched a new mini-album, “Terrorstate”, that explores the theme of Russian aggression from a cyberpunk perspective. The album, comprised of 3 songs in the band’s distinct style, provides a potent commentary on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The new album is now available as a free download via Bandcamp and on all major streaming platforms.

<a href="https://blazerjacket.bandcamp.com/album/terrorstate">Terrorstate by BlazerJacket</a>

The band has also established a charity fund called “МІЦЬ:UA” to support Ukrainian military personnel protecting the country from Russian aggression. They express the significant impact the war has had on their lives since 2014, and how nearly every Ukrainian now knows someone fighting on the frontlines. The band appeals for support from donors and media coverage to raise awareness and aid for their cause: “Since 2014, the war has had a profound impact on our lives, altering them significantly. Nowadays, nearly every Ukrainian knows someone, whether a friend or a relative, who is actively defending our country on the battlefield. As a result, we established the charity fund “МІЦЬ:UA” last year to support our military personnel, who are protecting us from Russian aggressors. Your support would be greatly appreciated, and most importantly, our military will also be grateful for your help.”

More information about the charity fund can be found on the МІЦЬ:UA website or Instagram page.

BlazerJacket makes a pointed statement about who they believe shares responsibility for the war, claiming that ordinary Russians are complicit in the invasion of Ukraine and the potential threat to the European Union. They call for the world to isolate Russia before the situation worsens further: “We must realize that we are not fighting against Putin alone. It was not Putin who dropped bombs on innocent civilians in Ukraine, nor was it Putin who assaulted women and children in front of men, only to kill them afterward. These actions were carried out by ordinary Russians. Reports suggest that approximately 80% of Russians supported the invasion of Ukraine, and over 80% of them condone and endorse a potential attack on European Union territory, as indicated by sociological surveys. These individuals are like relentless parasites, spreading destruction and chaos. It is time for the world to isolate Russia before its actions cause further harm and devastation to us all.”

Listeners are encouraged to interpret the album’s tracklist from a Ukrainian perspective, starting with the war’s origins in “Terrorstate”, moving on to its consequences in “They ruined my home again”, and finally, highlighting the Ukrainian people’s determination to defend their land and nation in “Freedom or death”.

Each track title serves as a poignant reminder of war’s brutal realities and its effects on those involved. The album takes listeners on an intense, emotional journey through the experiences of those impacted by the conflict, aiming to galvanize the battle against true evil.

BlazerJacket consists of the Kyiv-based duo Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KIND) and Hybri Mod.