UK industrial cult duo Godflesh releases ‘Nero’ single and announces US tour

English industrial metal act Godflesh are set to release “Purge”, their first new material in six years, on June 9th following the 2017 release “Post Self”. The digital-only single for the opening track “Nero”, along with three remixes, has just been unveiled and you can check it below.

Justin K. Broadrick, Godflesh’s songwriter and creator, explains: “‘Nero’ serves as a symbol and reminder of the ongoing, reckless self-destruction that has always existed and will continue to do so. In true Godflesh fashion, three self-reinterpretations are showcased, displaying the many facets of the same coin.”

In January 2022, Broadrick confirmed that a new Godflesh album was being demoed for release later that year and that two live albums documenting the performances of “Pure” and “Selfless” at Roadburn 2013 and 2018 respectively were forthcoming.

Musically “Purge” mixes 1990s hip-hop grooves through the trademark Godflesh sound. The album’s title, “Purge”, alludes to how Broadrick uses Godflesh’s music as a temporary reprieve from his diagnosed autism and PTSD.

Justin: “Since my childhood, I have felt like an outsider and have used the band’s music to express my feelings of being overwhelmed by hypersensitivity and misunderstood. Godflesh serves as a means of catharsis and transcendence, communicating overload and disillusionment with the human condition, the abuse of power, and the systems that bind us. ‘Purge’ reflects on the never-ending cycle of horror inflicted by those in power in the name of religion, control, money, and national pride.”

Godflesh are an English industrial metal band from Birmingham. The group formed in 1982 under the original title O.P.D. (later Fall of Because) but did not release any complete music until 1988 when Justin Broadrick (guitar, vocals and programming) and B. C. Green (bass) renamed the band and decided to use a drum machine for percussion. Melding heavy metal with industrial music and later with electronic music and dub, Godflesh’s sound is widely regarded as a foundational influence on other industrial metal and post-metal acts and as significant to both experimental and extreme metal.

In addition, Godflesh has announced a series of US tour dates.

Godflesh headliner

Jun. 18 – Austin – Oblivion Access Festival at Empire Control Room

Supporting Priest Religion

Jun. 21 – San Diego – Brick By Brick

Jun. 22 – San Francisco – DNA Lounge

Jun. 23 – Los Angeles – El Rey Theatre

Jun. 24 – Denver – Trve Bacchanale at Gothic Theatre

Jun. 28 – Portland – Hawthorne Theatre

Jun. 29 – Salt Lake City – Metro Music Hall

Jun. 30 – Lawrence – The Bottleneck

Jul. 01 – Atlanta – Terminal West

Jul. 02 – Orlando – Conduit

Supporting Cel Genesis

Sep. 13 – Philadelphia – Underground Arts

Sep. 14 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage

Sep. 16 – New York – Desertfest at Knockdown Center

Sep. 20 – Montreal – Foufounes Electriques

Sep. 21 – Toronto – Lee’s Palace

Sep. 22 – Detroit – El Club

Godflesh headliner