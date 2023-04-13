UK electropop duo Palindrones premieres ‘Samadhi’ single and video from upcoming album

The London based Electro-pop duo Palindrones is set to officially release “Samadhi”, the first single from their album “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity”, on April 21st. However, fans can get a first glimpse of the light-soaked and psychedelic video accompanying the single here on Side-Line.

In this new single, Jamie and Karen, the duo behind Palindrones, have introduced elements from both techno and trance to their sound palette, with Karen’s voice taking on a more prominent role.

Watch the video for “Samadhi” here:

The forthcoming album “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity” delves into the concepts of consciousness and human connection. As part one of a two-part concept album, the first instalment presents a “first contact” story that explores humanity’s reaction to the discovery and encounter with extraterrestrial life. The narrative is inspired by classic sci-fi stories, including “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Arrival,” “Annihilation,” “The Expanse,” and “Interstellar.”

Produced by Tony Wellington and Palindrones, “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity” is set for release on Laniakea Records on May 5th, 2023. The album will be available in CD, digital, streaming, and USB drive formats.