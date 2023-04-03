UK electronic duo Palindrones preps for brand new, 2nd, album ‘Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity’

(Photo by Tony Wellington) Palindrones, the electronic duo from London, is preparing for the release of their second album, “Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity”, with a new single set to debut later this month. The pair has made a name for themselves in London’s electronic and industrial music circles, and their upcoming album promises to delve deeper into themes of consciousness and human connection.

“With Fearful Velocity”, the first part of a two-part concept album, explores humanity’s response to the discovery and interaction with extraterrestrial life, drawing inspiration from iconic science fiction works such as “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”, “Arrival”, “Annihilation”, “The Expanse”, and “Interstellar”.

The album was composed and produced throughout 2022, and as the story developed, the decision was made to divide the narrative into two separate chapters, with the second instalment expected to be released in the coming months. The single “Samadhi” will be released on April 21st, accompanied by a music video.

For this first chapter, Jamie and Karen have broadened their production and arrangement techniques, incorporating techno and trance elements into their signature, emotionally charged soundscapes. Add to that Karen’s distinctive pop melodies and powerful vocals.

“Chapter One: With Fearful Velocity” is scheduled for release on May 5th through Laniakea Records and will be available in digital, CD, and USB Flash Drive formats.

To get a sense of Palindrones’ musical style, you can listen to their December 2022 release, “Anima”.