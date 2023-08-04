UK duo In The Nursery releases instrumental version 2017 album “1961” including a previously unreleased track
In 2017, the electronic duo from Sheffield, UK, known as In The Nursery, unveiled an album titled “1961”. This number isn’t only unique because it’s strobogrammatic (the next one will be 6009), but it also signifies the year of birth of the twin brothers behind the band, Nigel and Klive Humberstone.
Conceptually the album “1961” draws from historical, literary, and personal aspects associated with this year, hence also the Ford Consul on the cover artwork.
Today, they’ve launched an instrumental version of “1961” as “1961 (instrumentals +)”, featuring a never-before-released track, “Sieben”. Also part of the album are initial mix versions and an early rehearsal recording titled “Retrofire (inception)”. The artwork has also been changed accordingly leaving the twin brothers out of the picture, it’s an instrumental album after all (nice detail we must say).
For those interested in purchasing this album, use the discount code ‘August20’ at checkout for a 20% off. As it’s Bandcamp Friday today the band returns the waved fee (and more) to the fans.
This is the original release so you can compare the recordings.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.