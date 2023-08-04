UK duo In The Nursery releases instrumental version 2017 album “1961” including a previously unreleased track

In 2017, the electronic duo from Sheffield, UK, known as In The Nursery, unveiled an album titled “1961”. This number isn’t only unique because it’s strobogrammatic (the next one will be 6009), but it also signifies the year of birth of the twin brothers behind the band, Nigel and Klive Humberstone.

Conceptually the album “1961” draws from historical, literary, and personal aspects associated with this year, hence also the Ford Consul on the cover artwork.

Today, they’ve launched an instrumental version of “1961” as “1961 (instrumentals +)”, featuring a never-before-released track, “Sieben”. Also part of the album are initial mix versions and an early rehearsal recording titled “Retrofire (inception)”. The artwork has also been changed accordingly leaving the twin brothers out of the picture, it’s an instrumental album after all (nice detail we must say).

For those interested in purchasing this album, use the discount code ‘August20’ at checkout for a 20% off. As it’s Bandcamp Friday today the band returns the waved fee (and more) to the fans.

<a href="https://inthenursery.bandcamp.com/album/1961-instrumentals">1961 (instrumentals +) by In The Nursery</a>

This is the original release so you can compare the recordings.

<a href="https://inthenursery.bandcamp.com/album/1961">1961 by In The Nursery</a>