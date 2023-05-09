UK-based electro act Alien Creation releases new track, ‘Red Pill’

The London-based lectro act Alien Creation is back with the previously unreleased track “Red Pill”. Taken from a well-known phrase in ‘The Matrix’ movies, “Red Pill” confronts the modern world and our inability to see an obvious scam in our internet-obsessed, neon-lit, high-tech society so Chris Clark says.

Chris Clark: “The lyrics in the song address the one mantra we should say to ourselves in the mirror every morning; there is a ‘scam in just about everything’ and no matter what happens in the world, someone somewhere is making money from the misery of others. “Wise Up Sucker!”” Take the Red Pill and see the scam in everything.”

“Red Pill” is available on all major streaming platforms and as a digital download from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://aliencreation.bandcamp.com/track/red-pill">RED PILL by Alien Creation</a>

In 2019 Chris Clark recorded an album and released his first E.P. in 2020, “Unique Lab Accidents”. During the worldwide lockdown Alien Creation recorded and released another E.P. “Lust Locked Down” in 2021. The EP included several remixes. Since then, Chris got back out playing drums and touring again with The Nosferatu, She’s in Bauhaus and The Teenage werewolves as Alien Creation went into hibernation.

With an album “You’ve Been Probed” and other tracks that never really got a proper release because of the pandemic, Alien Creation is set to launch its campaign with releasing previously unreleased material and an entire new album that is already recorded.