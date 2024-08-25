September 4, 2024

Tyske Ludder re-releases debut 'Bombt die Mörder on vinyl – Pre-orders available now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 25, 2024 0

Tyske Ludder re-releases debut 'Bombt die Mörder on vinyl

Emmobiz Records kicks off a vinyl re-release of all Tyske Ludder albums starting November 1, 2024, with their iconic 1994 album, “Bomb the Murders”. The debut album will be available as a limited edition of 222 yellow vinyl copies, you can pre-order your copy right now.

There will also be a special box set featuring splatter vinyl, a T-shirt, and a signed inlay, limited to just 77 copies. You can order this special limited box right here.

The German electronic body music band Tyske Ludder was originally formed in 1989 in Lower Saxony, Germany by Claus Albers and Olaf A. Reimers. The band’s name controversially translates to “German whores” in Danish and Norwegian. The band experienced a period of inactivity around the turn of the millennium due to internal disagreements. However, they re-emerged in 2004 and have continued to produce new material and perform live since then. Their discography includes several influential albums such as “Bombt die Mörder?” (1994) and “Sojus” (2006), along with more recent releases like “Kaputt” (2021) and “Transformation” (2022).

Here is the tracklist of the reissue.

Side A

  1. Wie Der Stahl Gehärtet Wurde 4:51
  2. Irrsinnige Vögel 5:12
  3. An Vorderster Front 3:27
  4. Erotik Mutanten 4:02
  5. De Gaulle 3:42

Side B

  1. Flieger 4:28
  2. Bartholomäus 4:35
  3. Zu Viel 3:42
  4. Energie 3:47
  5. Blutrausch 4:13
