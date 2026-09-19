Two new singles from doomsday pop act The Murder Mystery

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Good news from Hønefoss, Norway. The Murder Mystery, the two man doomsday pop band that participated in our free Post-Punk Genesis compilation with the track “Keep Trying”, is about to release two new singles.

“A Girl Named Red” will be released on all streaming-services May 27th and two weeks later on June 10th a total remake of the old demo track “Amphetamine” will be out as well. Written and recorded by The Murder Mystery and mixed by Gunnar Kjellsby both singles will be released in co-operation with the Swedish/Norwegian indie label Hello Human Records. Both releases will be available from Bandcamp as well as all streaming services.

You can check out the band’s previous releases right here on Bandcamp.

The Murder Mystery consists of the duo Bjørn-Erik Borg and Ole Andreas Hagen who have been active since 2005. They have released several demos and EPs in addition to the two albums “The Murder Mystery LP” (2017) and “HNFS” (2018). In the fall of 2021 the band was chosen from over 1500 contributions to be included on Side-Line Magazine’s compilation “Post-Punk (Genesis)” as well as mentioned earlier, further appearances include a compilation released by the Swedish magazine Svartpunkt and the soundtrack to the NRK (the National Norwegian Broadcaster) produced tv-series “Unge Lovende”.

Below are the two albums they have released so far.

<a href="https://the-murder-mystery.bandcamp.com/album/hnfs" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HNFS by The Murder Mystery</a>

<a href="https://the-murder-mystery.bandcamp.com/album/the-murder-mystery-lp" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Murder Mystery LP by The Murder Mystery</a>

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com