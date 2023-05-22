Turkish synthwave/postpunk duo Zack Zack Zack releases sophomore album later this week

(Photo by Ilkan Sucullu) “Album 2”, out via the Vienna-based Trost Records on May 25th, is the second album by the Turkish synthwave/postpunk duo Zack Zack Zack. The new album will be out on CD, vinyl and tape.

Zack Zack Zack is a music duo / art-project based in Vienna, formed by Yigit Bakkalbasi and Cemgil Demirtas, originally from Izmir, Turkey. Their debut EP gained them international attention for their cross-genre sound that blends post-punk, darkwave, EBM, industrial, and experimental pop. It resulted in resulting in radio airplay and festival gigs in Germany and Sweden.

The duo’ is based in Vienna, Austria and their ‘s band name is actually an artistic manifesto. The band explains it as follows: “It’s a phrase referring to the Austrian political disaster (Ibiza Affair) from May 2019, which revealed the corrupted system of rightwing politics and lead to the government’s fall.”

You can catch the band live at work on these dates:

15.06.2023 AT – Vienna, Chelsea (album release show)

23.06.2023 RO – Calarasi, Festivalul Dunării

24.06.2023 DE – Augsburg, Deca Dance

14.07.2023 AT – Salzburg, MARK – Salzburger Pestspiele

<a href="https://zackzackzack.bandcamp.com/album/album-2">Album 2 by Zack Zack Zack</a>