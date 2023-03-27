Turbowave band Dual Analog goes for documentary-style on new video ‘Neon Dreams’
Seattle’s turbowave band, Dual Analog, has released a documentary-style video for their latest single, “Neon Dreams.” This song delves into the emotional challenges of sleeping alone after previously sharing a bed with a romantic partner, especially for those experiencing it for the first time.
Turbowave, an extraordinary fusion of retro new wave, heavy metal, industrial, and world music elements, sets Dual Analog apart from the crowd.
The “Neon Dreams” video captures the essence of a full Dual Analog concert, offering fans a sneak peek of the band’s dynamic live performances. Frontman Chip Roberts emphasizes that after a six-month hiatus, the video is intended to showcase what audiences can anticipate at future shows: “We wanted to show what a typical live performance from the band is like, and after a six month hiatus from live performances, we felt it prudent to give people a taste of what they can expect for future dates.”
Influenced by the semi-documentary style of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and the captivating visuals of Winger’s “Headed for a Heartbreak,” the “Neon Dreams” video provides a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and dedication that goes into producing Dual Analog’s distinctive sound.
Available on all major digital platforms, including Bandcamp, the “Neon Dreams” single is ready for fans to stream and purchase.
