Trisol to release 10th anniversary editions of gothic rock act ASP’s ‘Maskenhaft’ album on vinyl

ASP is a German gothic rock band from Frankfurt am Main which was formed in 1999 by Alexander Frank Spreng (a.k.a. “Asp”) and Matthias Ambré (a.k.a. “Matze”). The band’s label Trisol is now reissuing some of the band’s material.

ASP’s 2013 album “Maskenhaft” gets a 10th anniversary vinyl treatment on April 28th. The album is being re-released in 3 different vinyl editions – of which two very special deluxe versions which are exclusively available from the scene’s leading distributor Audioglobe and from ASP’s label Trisol. Also to be re-released is “Freed”, out-of-print album from 2011 album. It now comes in a digipak version with a 28-page booklet. The tracklist remains the same.

The tracklist for all 3 “Maskenhaft” vinyl versions is the same:

Augenaufschlag Die Kreatur mit der stählernen Maske Aufbruchstimmung Wanderer Schneefall in der Hölle Die Löcher in der Menge Reflexionen Das Märchen vom Wildfang-Windfang (Schlüpftanz) Panzerhaus Per aspera ad aspera Die Klippe Teil 1 – Stimmen im Nebel Die Klippe Teil 2 – Hang

