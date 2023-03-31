Trisol to release 10th anniversary editions of gothic rock act ASP’s ‘Maskenhaft’ album on vinyl
ASP is a German gothic rock band from Frankfurt am Main which was formed in 1999 by Alexander Frank Spreng (a.k.a. “Asp”) and Matthias Ambré (a.k.a. “Matze”). The band’s label Trisol is now reissuing some of the band’s material.
ASP’s 2013 album “Maskenhaft” gets a 10th anniversary vinyl treatment on April 28th. The album is being re-released in 3 different vinyl editions – of which two very special deluxe versions which are exclusively available from the scene’s leading distributor Audioglobe and from ASP’s label Trisol. Also to be re-released is “Freed”, out-of-print album from 2011 album. It now comes in a digipak version with a 28-page booklet. The tracklist remains the same.
The tracklist for all 3 “Maskenhaft” vinyl versions is the same:
- Augenaufschlag
- Die Kreatur mit der stählernen Maske
- Aufbruchstimmung
- Wanderer
- Schneefall in der Hölle
- Die Löcher in der Menge
- Reflexionen
- Das Märchen vom Wildfang-Windfang (Schlüpftanz)
- Panzerhaus
- Per aspera ad aspera
- Die Klippe Teil 1 – Stimmen im Nebel
- Die Klippe Teil 2 – Hang
The 3 versions are:
- Deluxe fog version 2x180g 12” vinyl, limited to 300 copies
- Deluxe smoke & mirrors version 2x180g 12” vinyl, limited to 300 copies
- Regular Deep Black version, limited to 400 copies
