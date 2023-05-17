Trieste-based gothic industrial rock act Mal di Luna unveils video for their debut single ‘Moonlight’

Trieste-based music group, Mal di Luna, known for its goth industrial rock influence, recently unveiled a video for their debut single “Moonlight”. The video, akin to a short film, was crafted using high-quality cinematographic equipment. Chris Glenn, a Trieste (IT)-based musician and DJ, founded Mal di Luna in 2021. Their first single, “Moonlight”, was launched on December 29th, 2022.

The video was filmed in Trieste, Italy, with both Chris Glenn and filmmaker Mario Orman directing the project. Post-production duties were shared by Glenn, Teeno Vesper (lead singer of Der Himmel, previously known as Der Himmel über Berlin), and Orman. International DJ JasminEvilution, along with EleNoir and Gloria Glo, featured as models in the video.

The production process for the video began in the autumn of 2021, and by the end of October 2022, it was completed. It is filled with nods and tributes to various art forms, including music, cinema, and visual arts. For example, a book created by renowned artist Saturno Buttò is used as a prop in the video. It also contains a scene reminiscent of the album cover for “Bloody Kisses” by Type O Negative, and the ending sequence pays homage to the 1994 film “Interview with the Vampire”. The video further incorporates a chess game that aligns with the song’s lyrics, affecting the reality and circumstances experienced by the characters in the video.

“Moonlight” thematically revolves around a dark, vampiric hunt, metaphorically likened to a sophisticated chess game. The song’s lyrics subtly hint at a vampiric presence, but a closer look reveals strong erotic undertones. Note that the backing vocals on this track form a tritone, or “Diabolus in musica” – a chord historically associated with the devil and hence prohibited in medieval times.

The band has been working with producer Lorenzo Visintin on their recordings. An announcement regarding their next single is anticipated in the near future.