To Avoid release EPCDs ‘Trust’ and ‘Monument’ on Alfa Matrix with remixes and unreleased tracks – Out now

German dark elektro band To Avoid just released two EPCDs – “Driver” and “Trust” – via Belgian label Alfa Matrix. These physical editions revisit key material from the band’s earlier output and include rare content alongside exclusive remixes.

The “Driver” EPCD collects eight tracks. It opens with a single edit of the title track and includes a 2013 demo version of “And I Break.” The release also contains the full-length version of “Driver” and remixes by Aesthetische, Cold Therapy, Kant Kino, and N-Frequency. The label describes the release as featuring “a solid backbone of throbbing basslines and fast-sequenced synthetic loops, haunting orchestral layers and dramatic distorted vocals.”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/driver-ep">Driver EP by TO AVOID</a>

The “Trust” EPCD revives a concert-only edition originally self-released in 2022. It includes the razor-edged single edit of “Trust,” a previously unreleased 2011 demo of “View,” and six remix versions by NULL404, Brain Leisure, Funker Vogt, Statiqbloom, Seven Trees, and Vein Cramp. Alfa Matrix characterizes the material as “classic late-’80s EBM bite, ’90s dark-electro menace and a modern industrial punch.”

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/trust-ep">Trust EP by TO AVOID</a>

Both EPCDs are available via Alfa Matrix’s e-store. Digital downloads are available via Bandcamp.

About To Avoid

To Avoid is a German dark elektro and industrial band formed in 1999 by GrandT and Marc. Originating near Berlin, the project was launched as a reaction to the rise of future pop, aiming instead to revisit and modernize the sound and structure of late-1980s EBM and 1990s melodic dark electro. Their music features aggressive sequencing, sharp synthetic layers, and a heavy use of distorted vocals.

To Avoid initially self-released much of their early work, including limited-run EPs that became concert exclusives.

In 2024, To Avoid signed with the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Their debut for the label was the digital release of the remastered “1989” EP, followed by the full-length album “All Gods Are Gone”, which featured remixes from Haujobb, Portion Control, and Mildreda.

In 2025, they released the EPCDs “Driver” and “Trust”, collecting earlier material alongside previously unreleased demos and new remixes by genre mainstays. To Avoid’s discography is rooted in the aesthetics of acts like Front 242, Vomito Negro, and early Skinny Puppy, but evolves that lineage through a modern, industrial lens.

The current line-up consists of Jean-Barry Matthis, Marco Behrens, Marco Sorgenfrei, and Tino Arold.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

