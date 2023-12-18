thewalkingicon lands all new album, ‘We Are Memory’, out now
The Israeli-Russian duo thewalkingicon has just unveiled its new full-length album, “We Are Memory”, out now via Negative Gain Productions. The album took almost three years to finalize since the band’s last release. The duo brings a blend of synthpop, indiepop and electropop.
“These were the hardest years of losing friends, self comfort and even the whole world as everybody knew it; all that is a memory now,” so the band says. And they add: “But until we remember the people we loved, the people who’ve gone, they are alive in our minds. Dusty photos, old portraits of the ancestors, their eyes looking at us from the pictures. Empty places full of trails and spirits. We populate them with our memories. We live through our memories. We are made of memories. Our whole world is our memories. We are memory.”
thewalkingicon project is a Russian/Israeli duo formed by the member of rock and industrial acts from 1990-s Crocodile T.X. and Thaivox Dmitry 033 Osipov and Koenigsberg electronic and goth artist Sasha Rempel.
Below is the video for the title track, “We Are Memory”.
You can download the release below from Bandcamp.
