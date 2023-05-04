The Ultimate Dreamers – Echoing Reverie (Album – Spleen +)

The Ultimate Dreamers – Echoing Reverie (Album - Spleen +)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Belgian post-punk / cold wave act The Ultimate Dreamers to release all new album'Echoing Reverie' on newly found post-punk label Spleen+ in March
Belgian post-punk / cold wave act The Ultimate Dreamers releases all new album 'Echoing Reverie' on new post-punk label Spleen+

Background/Info: Spleen +, a new Belgian label and subdivision of the established electronic label Alfa Matrix, brings a fresh focus on Dark-Wave, Post-Punk, and Minimal-Synth music. Their first signing is the iconic Belgian formation The Ultimate Dreamers, who rose to prominence in the 80s and re-emerged during the Covid-19 era. After releasing an album through Wool-E-Discs (“Live Happily While Waiting For Death”), they now present a new work produced by Len Lemaire (Implant), with a limited vinyl edition released by Wave Tension Records.

Content: Echoing Reverie showcases the band’s signature Dark-Wave style, featuring elements reminiscent of The Cure. One of the most surprising songs is a cover of AC/DC’s “Hell’s Bells”. The second part of the album introduces more explicit electronic arrangements, evoking the sound of 1000 Ohm. The final track is a very captivating Electro version/remix of “I Loved You?!” by Implant, reimagined as “Implant Loved You?!”.

Positives: The second half of the album is particularly noteworthy, with standouts such as “Midnight” (a must-listen for The Cure fans) and the Dark/Cold-Wave infused “I Loved You?!”. Though initially hesitant about the Implant cover remix, it ultimately proves to be a fantastic and extended edit perfect for Electro dance floors.

Conclusion: Echoing Reverie is an album of contrasts, with a tentative first half that gives way to a magnificent second half, ultimately delivering a very satisfying listening experience.

Best songs: “Midnight”, “I Loved You?!”, “Implant Loved You?! – Implant Remix”.

Rating: 8½.

Artist:www.the-ultimate-dreamers.com / www.facebook.com/theultimatedreamers

Label: www.facebook.com/spleen.plus

