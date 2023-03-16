The True Union interview: ‘An order amongst the chaos!’

The American (Denver-Colorado) female fronted industrial metal act The True Union, aka Azul Far, released the “Love Me Now” mini-album/EP in December last year. The new EP, released on the Belgian label Alfa Matrix , sees front woman Azul Far joined by producer Sebastian Komor and German metal producer Siggi Bemm and Travis Bacon who produced “Love Me Now”.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/love-me-now-not-ep">Love Me Now (Not) EP by THE TRUE UNION</a>

On the EP we also find a guest appearance of Jamie Cronander’s (Combichrist live guitarist) who appears on the track “Karma”. The EP also features a unique collaboration between The True Union (as guest vocalist) and her producer Sebastian Komor under the Komor Kommando moniker for the track “One By One”, which equally appeared on the Komor Kommando EP “One By One”. The EP also furthermore holds reworks by Alfa Matrix label mates Alien Vampires, Aesthetische and Acylum.

Time to sit around the table with Azul Far…

SL: Your “Love me now (not)” is surprising in, many ways I find! First of all by that intense diversity of sound displayed across these 9 tracks?

AF: I’m glad to hear you’re enjoying the EP! I like to create the music organically. The songs on this EP have been created across the last few years while I was going through different life cycles and experiences. I think those life experiences reflected in the music and made the EP sound more dynamic. But although the songs might seem to be different genre or somewhat different from one another, they all have an order amongst the chaos. The music is just me. I let the music speak for itself. I don’t have categories. I just do what I do because I enjoy doing it and sharing it with the world.

SL: But also surprising for the multiple collaborations featured!? Tell us more about these?

AF: I have met a lot of great people in the last few years. It came down to networking and making new friendships during our shows and through the internet, especially from 2018-2020. People that heard the demos or saw us live really believed in the band. I am forever thankful for their support. For example, Attila (Mayhem) recommended me to producer/musician Travis Bacon. He polished the sound of the band, producing several tracks that ended at the ears of a few record labels. Shortly after, I got signed with Alfa Matrix. Once signed, I started talking with Sebastian Komor who’s also signed with the label. I have always enjoyed his work and really like the music he’s done (Komor Kommando, Zombie Girl, Icon of Coil +). He also produced a few tracks and we even did the “One By One” collab which has been one of the favorites for sure. I also had the opportunity to work with legendary Siggi Bemm. I had him on my radar ever since the release of “Animatronic” from The Kovenant. I recall being a very young teenager back then and thought to myself “one day I’m going to work with him!”. Years later…it happened. Crazy how life works! Siggi produced and recorded the drums for “Blinded”.These are the only live drums recorded in the EP. But I am happy to announce that i’ll have another special guest record the drums for an upcoming release. A very special guest and a friend for years. This guy’s name is Jan Axel Blomberg (AKA Hellhammer). Have you heard about this guy? 😉 hehe.

I also had the pleasure to have Jamie Cronander record the guitars for a few tracks. I met Jamie when we joined a regional tour with Psyclon Nine. Jamie’s band, Striplicker touring along as well. I had a blast watching his band perform live every night and we became really good friends. He was always very supportive and when the time came, he recorded some sick guitars for me. He’s a coveted motherf*cker who is now playing with Combichrist. I am very fortunate to have him as a special guest.

SL: You also shot a stunning video clip for “love me now”? I have the impression you are a multi-talented artist? How important is it for you to do all this on your own?

AF: Doing everything myself has been out of necessity and not by choice. I have adapted to my environment and have learned a lot of magic tricks along the way. Is it ideal? No, but sometimes it is. Working on everything by yourself gives you full control but it can also slow down the creative process. It can be very fulfilling but it can also be aggravating and you can end up feeling like you’ve “hit a wall”. The quote “If you want something done, do it yourself” comes to mind. But as time goes by I have tried to have more people involved in the music process and listen to their input. In particular for the video, I had my best friend invest a lot of her time and energy into this project. This took months of work, practice and lots of trial and error. If it wasn’t because of her, I would have not been able to make this happen. Doing things alone can be fun, but as you grow, I think it’s best to ask for as much input as possible from people that you trust.

SL: Can we expect The True Union on stage soon with these new songs?

AF: Live shows are on my radar but nothing set in stone yet. I think there will be a right time and place to do this. At the moment, I am focusing on new music and my personal life. Believe it or not playing live shows are mostly terrifying for me. They can also be fun sometimes and of course you get the exposure and ability to network.

But you have to consider there is a lot of planning and financial investment involved. I’m sure l’ll know if/when the time is right. For now it’s free time in the studio…

SL: What else can we still expect from you this year?

AF: A full album! I will get into details about the upcoming release with the label soon. We don’t have a set date yet but I’m sure we’ll let you know when this happens. We are also working on the last few details to release a couple of collaboration tracks I did for other artists. Be sure to check us out periodically because you never know ;).

Here’s the excellent video clip for “Love Me Now”.