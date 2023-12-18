Slovenia's the Stroymachine Present New Album, 'renesonanza'

The Stroymachine DIY industrial pioneers from Slovenia present all new album, ‘Renesonanza’, out now
(Photo by Pia Klančar, Matej Vozel) The Stroymachine is an industrial, DIY music collective from the land of Laibach and PureH, Slovenia. The band is comprised of percussionists, multi-instrumentalists, and rather innovative creators “exploring the frontiers of musical possibilities.”
Out now is their newest album “Renesonanza” and the video single “Niedrich” which you can view below.
At the heart of their approach is a commitment to the DIY philosophy, especially in instrument creation. Pushing the envelope in sound creation, they have designed and built sophisticated instruments, including organs, harps, and trombones. The band upcycles a variety of materials to craft unique musical machines, utilizing electricity and compressed air to produce intricate rhythms and harmonies.
Here’s the band’s latest release.
