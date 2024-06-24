June 24, 2024

The Shadow’s Gone Out announce brand new EP: ‘John Doe’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff June 24, 2024

The Shadow's Gone

Out via the French label Bitume Prods is “John Doe” the new EP from the industrial rock act The Shadow’s Gone Out. On this new EP the band added extra metal elements, notably double pedals. The release is now available as cassette as well as to listen to on Bandcamp.

“John Doe” follows the digital releases of the “Final Alarm” EP and the “Whispering Ghost” single. The cassette includes the “Final Alarm” EP and the “Whispering Ghost” single as well as a previously unreleased remix.

The Shadow’s Gone Out is a French instrumental band from Tours, consisting of Nourtier Julien on drums and samples, and Enault Anthony on bass and samples. The band creates music without a lead instrument, drawing influences from underground music scenes in England and the USA. Their style incorporates bass and drum with electronic and industrial samples.

