The Saint Paul – Interference (Album – Digital/CD – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)
After debuting with an album released by Danse Macabre, followed by three more under Infacted Recordings, the German duo The Saint Paul returns with their fifth opus, marking their first release on Scanner. Their signature style continues to blend clear, explicit Electro-Pop elements with harder, more menacing EBM influences, creating a dynamic interplay between the two genres. While I personally gravitate toward the edgier, more danceable tracks, the softer side of the album doesn’t resonate as strongly with me. Overall, the album is an enjoyable listen, featuring some standout tracks, but I can’t shake the feeling that they have even more to offer. (Rate:7).
Listen to “DNA”:
https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/dna
