The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to release ‘Police diaries’ incl. 2 deluxe editions holding 10 pre-The Police demos

Rocket 88 Books, a London-based publishing house who previously released excellent (photo) books books from Devo, The Clash, Lacuna Coil, John Cleese, The Sex Pistols, Mark Hollis (Talk Talk) and so on is now set to release a book from drummer Stewart Copeland. Titled “Police Diaries”, it holds hand-penned, day-to-day chronicles providing an inside look into the making of The Police. Publication is planned for Autumn 2023.

Just like with our “Electronic Resistance” book, fans also had the chance here to have their name listed in the edition as an early patron.

The book is reminiscent to Andy Summers’ 2006 book “One Train Later” which recounts his personal journey from birth to the day the Police disbanded. Copeland from his side book zeroes in on his experience forming a band that quickly struck gold.

The book holds 224 pages and gives you access to Copeland’s hurriedly penned daily diaries from 1976 to 1979, complemented with additional context, photographs of important artifacts, locations, people, and events. Note that the 2 deluxe editions come with a demo CD of Copeland’s 1977-1978 material, some of which would become The Police songs.

The “Ultimate Edition” already sold out at a price of 600 Euros in pre-order, the less expensive “Signature Edition” is still available for 300 Euros. The “Classic Edition” is yours for 50 Euros.