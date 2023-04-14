The Overlookers return with new single and video ‘Undercover’ preceding upcoming album

Electro-pop duo The Overlookers, comprising XY from Foretaste and JB from Dekad, are back after a four-year hiatus since the release of their debut album, “Teenage Wet Dreams”. Having previously explored the world of 1950s America with Elvis Presley and colourful Cadillacs, the band has decided to jump three decades into the future for their latest project.

Their forthcoming album, titled “Videodrama”, delves into the world of 1980s nostalgia, embracing VHS technology and the era’s distinctive analog synth chords. However, despite the overtly retro-inspired sounds, The Overlookers are keen to remind fans that the Devil is always in the details.

To give you a taste of what’s to come, the band has released their first – excellent – digital single, “Undercover”, from the new album, accompanied by a music video. Fans can pre-order the limited edition 12″ vinyl LP or CD album now via the BOREDOMproduct webshop.

Check out the interview we have with The Overlookers a while back to get an idea what the project is all about.