(Photo by Élodie Duhoo) Along with their “Come and Join the Beautiful Army” EP, electro-trip hop duo The Noise Who Runs presents a short film, offering these five tracks plus the extra instrumental track “Goalmouth Interlude”. The film last for almost 20 minutes and “showcases this dark and brooding collection, straddling the line between hope and despair, defeat and optimism” so the band says. The EP is out now via TNWR Records.

“There are themes and ideas running through all the songs and the film reinforces and highlights those. There are various images that are repeated or linked across the whole thing, sometimes as quite literal broad strokes to fit the lyrics and sometimes more abstract juxtapositions as well as more off the wall, poetic references,” says Ian Pickering.

“This EP is a call for solidarity in a world constantly being sown with division and discord. So far, the start of the 21st Century seems remarkably like repeating the mistakes of the early 20th Century. In the First World War, all that flag-waving, jingoistic sense of and pride in nationality across Europe, the othering of governments and nations all engaged in the same exploitation of other continents, resulted in the most obscene and needless carnage and it feels today as if nothing has changed, save that rather than conscript us all and send us to France and Belgium for the slaughter, the big push would appear to be starving us to death in our own homes while we work all the hours of the day for a monthly wage that barely covers the cost of living,” says Ian Pickering.

Revolving around Hartlepool native Ian Pickering (Sneaker Pimps, Front Line Assembly), The Noise Who Runs is based is Lille, France. Pickering co-authored such Sneaker Pimps hits as “Spin Spin Sugar”, “6 Underground” and “Tesko Suicide”. In 2019, he launched this project with Brazilian-French guitarist Felipe Goes.

Here’s the full EP.

<a href="https://thenoisewhoruns.bandcamp.com/album/come-and-join-the-beautiful-army">Come and Join the Beautiful Army by The Noise Who Runs</a>