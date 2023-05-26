The Noise Who Runs (feat. Ian Pickering of Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly) back with all new single

The Noise Who Runs, a duo composed of Ian Pickering (of Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly) and Brazilian-French guitarist Felipe Goes, has released a new single, “New York To L.A. In 2-And-A-Half Minutes”. The release comes fresh off the launch of their 14-track album, “Preteretrospective”, which was mixed and mastered by Colin C at The Cell Studio.

Pickering, who recently relocated from Northern England to Lille, France, found inspiration for the new track from commentary on space probe solar observations. In his own words: “That line – ‘New York to L.A. in 2-and-a-half minutes’ – instantly just starts painting pictures of an insane future, good or bad, at a certain cost, which is now too much, gone too far…”.

Here’s the video for the new single.

Earlier, the duo previewed “Beautiful Perhaps”, “Takes a Long Cold Look and Then The Kitchen Sink” and “2poor2die”, blending electric guitars and electronica.