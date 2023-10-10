The Neuro Farm releases new single ‘Panic’ ahead of 2024 album
Washington DC-based darkwave gothic rock band The Neuro Farm has just dropped their latest single, “Panic”. The track delves into a childhood experience of fever-induced delirium and is set to be included in their forthcoming album, slated for a 2024 release.
The band brings a blend of vocal harmonies, sweeping violin tunes, pulsating rhythm guitars, and atmospheric soundscapes. Their sound however is influenced by a range of artists, including Joy Division, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Sigur Ros, Chelsea Wolfe, Portishead, and Rammstein.
The single “Panic” features performances by Rebekah Feng on violin and vocals, Brian Wolff on vocals and guitar, Tim Phillips on synths and programming, and DreamrD on drums and percussion. The track was penned by Brian Wolff and Rebekah Feng, recorded at The Neuro Farm’s own studio, mixed by Brian Wolff, and mastered by Rob Early.
Check it below on Spotify or go to Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.