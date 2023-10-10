The Neuro Farm releases new single ‘Panic’ ahead of 2024 album

Washington DC-based darkwave gothic rock band The Neuro Farm has just dropped their latest single, “Panic”. The track delves into a childhood experience of fever-induced delirium and is set to be included in their forthcoming album, slated for a 2024 release.

The band brings a blend of vocal harmonies, sweeping violin tunes, pulsating rhythm guitars, and atmospheric soundscapes. Their sound however is influenced by a range of artists, including Joy Division, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Sigur Ros, Chelsea Wolfe, Portishead, and Rammstein.

The single “Panic” features performances by Rebekah Feng on violin and vocals, Brian Wolff on vocals and guitar, Tim Phillips on synths and programming, and DreamrD on drums and percussion. The track was penned by Brian Wolff and Rebekah Feng, recorded at The Neuro Farm’s own studio, mixed by Brian Wolff, and mastered by Rob Early.

Check it below on Spotify or go to Bandcamp.