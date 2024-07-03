The March Violets to land brand new LP 'Crocodile Promises'

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on Metropolis Records on 19 July 2024 is the brand new album by the post-punk/goth legends The March Violets. The band signed to Metropolis Records in early 2024 and will release a brand new studio album entitled “Crocodile Promises” on 19th July. A single and video is available now, “Hammer The Last Nail”.

Describing the track’s lyrical content, singer Rosie Garland states: “There’s no time like now to break free of gaslighting; no time like now to untangle from toxic people. The March Violets are set to Hammer the Last Nail into damaging relationships that keep us in prison.”

The band will play seven UK dates in late July and early August prior to a US tour. Their schedule includes shows in London and Glasgow, the latter immediately preceded by a slot at Rebellion Festival in Blackpool (2nd August).

Regarding the band’s current line-up, Mat Thorpe (bass, vocals) joined band founders Rosie Garland (vocals) and Tom Ashton (guitar) as a permanent member of The March Violets in early 2024.

About The March Violets

The March Violets are a British post-punk band that emerged from the Leeds music scene in the early 1980s. They are often associated with the gothic rock movement and were contemporaries of bands like The Sisters of Mercy and Bauhaus.

The March Violets were formed in 1981 by Tom Ashton (guitar), Laurence “Loz” Elliott (bass), Simon “Si” Denbigh (vocals), and Rosie Garland (vocals). The band quickly gained a following with their unique sound characterized by a dual vocal approach and a blend of post-punk and gothic rock elements.

Their early singles, released on the independent label Merciful Release, which was also associated with The Sisters of Mercy, included tracks like “Religious as Hell” (1982) and “Grooving in Green” (1983). These releases helped establish the band’s dark and atmospheric style, marked by prominent bass lines, guitar riffs, and haunting vocals.

In 1984, The March Violets signed with a major label, London Records, and released the “Natural History” compilation, which included a mix of their earlier singles and new material.

Despite their early success, The March Violets faced numerous lineup changes and internal conflicts, which affected their stability and output. They released their only full-length album of the original era, “Electric Shades,” in 1985. The band disbanded in the mid-1980s but left a lasting impact on the gothic rock and post-punk scenes.

The March Violets reformed in 2007 and have since performed at various festivals and released new music. They released the album “Made Glorious” in 2013, which was funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign. The band’s recent work has continued to blend their signature gothic rock sound with modern influences.

The March Violets Discography

Religious as Hell (1982)

Grooving in Green (1983)

Natural History (1984)

Electric Shades (1985)

Made Glorious (2013)

Crocodile Promises (2024)

