The Livelong June – Self Oppressor (Album – ScentAir Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Five years after their great debut album (cf. “The Art Of Living”) Swedish duo The Livelong June strike back with “Self Oppressor”.
Content: The sound remains in the line of the debut work; a perfect fusion between Electro- and Indie-Pop. The songs have been empowered with guitar play while remaining melodic. One of the main characteristics remain the singer’s very particular timbre of voice reminding me of Placebo frontman Brian Molko.
+ + + : I remain addicted to the ‘power-pop’ style of this band. They don’t reinvent anything and yet this is not a typical Electro-Pop production. There’s a naughty touch on top of their work; something unpolished and yet melodic. It makes the band’s originality resulting in a few new noticeable songs like the opening title song, “The Greatest Loss”, the slower “The Weight Of The World” and the somewhat Body-Pop sounding “Love Song”.
– – – : I’m still not a fan of the album’s front cover. Production wise the sound mixing could have been better. I’m not a huge fan of the last song which sounds like white noise until something happens after 9 minutes. “Self Oppressor” is however a cool piece of music but with fewer highlights than the previous album.
Conclusion: The Lifelong June remains my referential band from the ScentAir roster; great and powerful Electro/Indie-Pop music.
Best songs: “Self Oppressor”, “The Greatest Loss”, “The Weight Of The World”, “Love Song”, “Betrayal”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.thelivelongjune.com / www.facebook.com/thelivelongjune
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.