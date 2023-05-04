The Kyiv-based Ukrainian post-punk act Morwan is back with a 3rd album, ‘Svitaye, Palaye’

The Kyiv-based Ukrainian post-punk act Morwan is back with its third album, “Svitaye, Palaye”. Morwan is a post-punk one-man band created in 2019 by Alex Ashtaui and this new album is the logical continuation of the previous album “Zola-Zemlya”, which was released in 2020. The project also took part in our first “Electronic Resistance” charity compilation project.

Alex : “Initially, when conceiving the album in 2021, it was intended to be lighter, melancholic and somewhat danceable while maintaining the basic sonic style and aesthetics of the previous albums. However, the Russian invasion in Ukraine slowed down the work and made serious changes to the general idea of the album. The main theme of the album is the war. There are no specific stories or descriptions of the events of the war. It’s more of an abstract and emotional thing. First impressions, moods or emotions experienced during certain events. Pain of loss, sadness, fear, hatred, anger, and aggression are all part of ‘Svitaye, Palaye’.”

The album was recorded in Kyiv/Berlin between 2022 and 2023. The material was later on mastered by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air. You can download it below or buy it on cassette too right here on Bandcamp. The tape comes as a 37 minute professionally duplicated cassette in an edition of 150 copies packaged in a 3 panel matte J-card plus download code. You can find the release on all other platforms too.

<a href="https://morwan.bandcamp.com/album/svitaye-palaye">Svitaye, Palaye by Morwan</a>