the Jesus and Mary Chain – Sunset 666 (album – Fuzz Club)

Genre/Influences: Shoegaze, Post-Punk, Psychedelic-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is a live recording featuring seventeen songs from Scottish formation The Jesus And Mary Chain. The recordings happened during December 2018 shows at Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles (USA). The Reid brothers and their gang were doing a support tour for NIN. That’s quite interesting as back in 1990 NIN were doing the support for The Jesus And Mary Chain. Trent Reznor has been influenced by them and asked them as a sign of respect to do it the other way round nearly thirty years later.

Content: The Jesus And Mary Chain became famous for their Noise-like approach of Rock and Dark-Wave music. It has been called Shoegaze, Psy-Rock, Noise-Rock, ao but it was rather innovative and influenced numerous bands. The tracklist brings a true melting pot featuring tracks from the early years until the last album. Now dreamy and then powerful all tracks remained driven by this unique fuzzy guitar noise and the vocals of Jim Reid.

+ + + : You can easily recognize the live sound and interaction with the audience. This band remains unique while “Psychocandy” remains a legendary album released38 years ago now. The show also started with a famous song from that album (cf. “Just Like Honey”). Two more major tracks of the album and “Psychocandy” remain “The Living End” and “In A Hole” both reminding us the essence of Shoegaze-sound. I also recommend “Far Gone And Out” and “Reverence” both originally released in 1992 on “Honey’s Dead” which was the band’s fourth full length. One thing is for sure, The Jesus And Mary Chain haven’t lost their original energy and magic.

– – – : I regret there are no more songs from the “Psychocandy”-era featured. It remains the greatest work of this legendary band.

Conclusion: This album is a great gift for all fans of this unique band in history.

Best songs: “The Living End”, “In A Hole”, “Just Like Honey”, “Far Gone And Out”, “Reverence”, “Sometimes Always”, “Some Candy Talking”.

Rate: 8.

Artist:https://themarychain.com / www.facebook.com/JesusAndMaryChain

Label: www.fuzzclub.com / www.facebook.com/FuzzClubRecords