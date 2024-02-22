(Photo by Mel Butler) After teasing the release of their new album “Glasgow Eyes” with the singles “jamcod” and “Chemical Animal”, The Jesus and Mary Chain now unveil their latest track “Girl 71”, out via Fuzz Club. Note that the album release has moved back slightly to March 22nd due to a delay in vinyl production.

“Girl 71” is about redemption from self-loathing through others and features Jim Reid on lead vocal with backing harmonies courtesy of Rachel Conte. As with the rest of the Glasgow Eyes album, “Girl 71” was produced by brothers Jim and William Reid at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom studio.

The Jesus and Mary Chain’s extensive 40th anniversary headline tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe has just been boosted with confirmation of special guests Aircooled (featuring JAMC drummer Justin Welch).

Here are the two previous singles.