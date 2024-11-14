The Halo Trees launch ‘Electric Mirror’ remix album just in time for European tour with Frontline Assembly

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Berlin-based dark indie rock band The Halo Trees will release their new album “Electric Mirror” on November 22 via COP International, just in time for their European tour with Frontline Assembly. The release comes half a year after releasing “Where The Deep Ends”. The album is a remix album but not a typical one as it was produced entirely by the band, with new electronic arrangements and re-recorded vocals by Sascha Blach.

Set for digital and CD release on November 22, 2024, via COP International, the album includes club tracks, ambient tracks and even soundscapes, featuring violin effects by Georges-Emmanuel Schneider, along with guitar and percussion.

Note that “Cardboard Cities” finds Sascha joined by the Berlin choir Stimmgewalt for a duet. On “In This House Of Sadness” you will hear guest vocals from Stefanie Duchêne of Behind Your Fear, known to some as the former singer of Flowing Tears. “Time And Tide Wait For No Man” has Sascha duetting alongside Die Kammer’s frontman, Marcus Testory.

<a href="https://thehalotrees.bandcamp.com/album/electric-mirror">Electric Mirror by The Halo Trees</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

