The Flowers Of Hell release video cover Joy Division song ‘Atmosphere’ ahead of deluxe first vinyl pressing of ‘Odes’ LP

(Photo by Matt Vardy) This will interest some of you for sure. The Toronto-London ensemble, The Flowers of Hell, have announced the inaugural vinyl release of their album “Odes”, set for April 22nd in celebration of UK Record Store Day. The 180-gram red coloured vinyl will be issued through Space Age Recordings and presented in a luxurious die-cut sleeve.

The record showcases orchestral-pop interpretations of tracks by some of the group’s most admired artists, such as Joy Division, Siouxsie & the Banshees, Bob Dylan, Klaatu, Stereolab, Laurie Anderson, The Velvet Underground, and Neutral Milk Hotel. Featured on the album are Sea Power’s Neil ‘Hamilton’ Wilkinson and Abi Fry (Bat For Lashes, Sea Power), Ivo Pospíšil, a renowned figure in the Prague underground scene, and the Plastic People Of The Universe. “Odes” was recorded in Toronto and co-produced with Grammy-winning engineer Peter J. Moore (Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Joe Strummer), who also remastered the album for vinyl.

The band has now released videos of their versions of Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” and “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,” a song popularised by Toronto prog-rock group Klaatu (once believed to be The Beatles under a pseudonym) and later, The Carpenters. Written in the early 1970s, the song was influenced by the 1950s International Flying Saucer Society’s attempt to synchronise their global membership to telepathically transmit a specific message to extraterrestrial life, hoping for a response. “Calling Occupants” is now the official anthem of World Contact Day.

On May 12th, The Flowers of Hell will release their sixth studio album, “Keshakhtaran,” and their first in six years. The 42-minute psilocybin meditation piece, comprised of two sections, features contributions from 20 artists, including Rishi Dhir (Elephant Stone, Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Black Angels, Beck) and avant-accordion virtuoso Angel Corpus Christi (Suicide, Spiritualized, Dean Wareham). The preview single “Foray Through Keshakhtaran” is now available on digital platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Bandcamp.